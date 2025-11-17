Public Storage $PSA Position Cut by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 12.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 67.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.33. 19,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,231. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.81. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $355.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

