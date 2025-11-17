Rothschild Investment LLC Has $10.94 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $329.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.71. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $600.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 21,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,233 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.