Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 471,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,660 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $63,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 22.9% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.5%

VLO stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.90. 296,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,666. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $183.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

