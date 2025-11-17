Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $230.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PANW. KeyCorp cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.91.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.2%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $205.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $140.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $26,321,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 356,409 shares in the company, valued at $77,675,777.46. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,047,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $675,865,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $633,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,235,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $662,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,432 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.