Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $192.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.90. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boeing

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $270,003.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.