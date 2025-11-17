Mount Lucas Management LP Buys Shares of 1,869 HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $525.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $472.40 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $480.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.81.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

