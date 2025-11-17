Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,783 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

