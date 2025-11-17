Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.91 and last traded at $46.7950, with a volume of 101684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.57. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 103.04% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Liberty Broadband Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 30.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $2,129,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

