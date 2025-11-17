RXO (NYSE:RXO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2638662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of RXO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded RXO from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.37 per share, for a total transaction of $251,209.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,603.96. The trade was a 125.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew M. Wilkerson bought 7,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,142. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 31,933 shares of company stock worth $400,632 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in RXO during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 1,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in RXO by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in RXO by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

