Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $254.65 and last traded at $254.8850, with a volume of 94787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $262.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.77 and its 200 day moving average is $313.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.41. Kadant had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $271.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

In related news, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $186,570.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,544.31. This represents a 37.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $140,440.15. Following the sale, the director owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,242.50. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the first quarter worth $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $1,319,000. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $4,230,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

