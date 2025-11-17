CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.89 and last traded at $99.4850, with a volume of 29820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CVR Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

CVR Partners Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $163.55 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 20.70%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $4.02 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $16.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.2%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 86.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in CVR Partners by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,399,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

