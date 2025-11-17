United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $37.1350, with a volume of 16928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jones Trading raised their price objective on United Fire Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Fire Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on United Fire Group

United Fire Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $945.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.49.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.81. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.94%.The business had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In related news, Director John Paul E. Besong sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $79,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,176.44. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 859.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after buying an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 109,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.