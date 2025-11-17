JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $29.9440, with a volume of 692125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.04.

JKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 502.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

