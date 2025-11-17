Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Trading Up 9.9% – What’s Next?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.42. Approximately 90,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 113,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMQ. TD Securities raised their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trilogy Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.25 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Trilogy Metals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.13.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 60.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$949.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States.

