SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.5950, with a volume of 2335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SunCoke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $560.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 86,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,969.98. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 41.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 80.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

