Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 3186453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Stock Down 1.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 107.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $4,487,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,231,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,786,291.60. The trade was a 22.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Cox sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,910. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.