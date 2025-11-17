Slagle Financial LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

JNJ stock opened at $196.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.81 and a 200-day moving average of $170.14. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.18. The company has a market capitalization of $472.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

