AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Position Lessened by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 681,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,465,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 8.1% during the second quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $234.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.89 and its 200-day moving average is $204.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC set a $225.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.