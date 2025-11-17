Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 479.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total transaction of $3,945,716.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. This trade represents a 74.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $306.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.