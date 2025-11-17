Analyzing Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) and Heartland BancCorp. (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp.”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp $311.24 million 3.07 $85.26 million $1.51 12.02 Heartland BancCorp. $119.21 million 2.74 $20.26 million $9.76 16.39

Profitability

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp.. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Old Second Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp 18.89% 13.10% 1.60% Heartland BancCorp. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Heartland BancCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Old Second Bancorp pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp. pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old Second Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Old Second Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Old Second Bancorp and Heartland BancCorp., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp 0 1 4 1 3.00 Heartland BancCorp. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Old Second Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Old Second Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old Second Bancorp is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp..

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats Heartland BancCorp. on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking. In addition, it offers safe deposit services; trust and wealth management services; and money orders, cashier’s checks, foreign currency, direct deposits, discount brokerage, debit and credit cards, and other services, as well as acquires the U.S. treasury notes and bonds. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking; corporate cash management products, including remote and mobile deposits capture, investment sweep accounts, zero balance accounts, automated tax payments, automatic teller machines access, telephone banking, lockbox accounts, automated clearing house transactions, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, detail and general information reporting, foreign and domestic wire transfers, and vault services for currency and coin; and investment, agency, and custodial services for individual, corporate, and not-for-profit clients. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

About Heartland BancCorp.

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services. In addition, the company offers online banking, treasury management, credit and debit card, and mobile wallet services. Further, it provides education planning, insurance, wealth management, and retirement planning services. Heartland BancCorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.