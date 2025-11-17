Mother Iggy Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.72 Million (MOTHER)

Mother Iggy (MOTHER) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Mother Iggy has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $311.23 thousand worth of Mother Iggy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mother Iggy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mother Iggy has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mother Iggy alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94,047.74 or 1.00201019 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mother Iggy

Mother Iggy’s total supply is 986,143,154 tokens. The official website for Mother Iggy is www.mother.fun. Mother Iggy’s official Twitter account is @motherprovides.

Buying and Selling Mother Iggy

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother Iggy (MOTHER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Mother Iggy has a current supply of 986,143,154.31. The last known price of Mother Iggy is 0.00486826 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $326,672.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mother.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mother Iggy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mother Iggy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mother Iggy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mother Iggy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mother Iggy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.