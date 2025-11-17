Gas (GAS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $136.55 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Gas has a market cap of $136.55 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.31 or 0.00002462 BTC on exchanges.
About Gas
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
