The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $150.00

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.14. The stock had a trading volume of 162,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.04. The Hartford Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 19,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.