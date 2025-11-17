Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $141.38 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,847,744 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.?Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.?The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

