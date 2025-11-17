Bitcicoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $186.00 Thousand (BITCI)

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $186.00 thousand and approximately $2.90 worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94,047.74 or 1.00201019 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Bitcicoin
Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com/en. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcicoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars.
