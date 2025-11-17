AI Companions (AIC) Price Tops $0.16

AI Companions (AIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. One AI Companions token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AI Companions has traded 19% lower against the dollar. AI Companions has a total market capitalization of $160.75 million and $5.63 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AI Companions Token Profile

AI Companions’ genesis date was September 9th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AI Companions is medium.com/@aicompanions. The official website for AI Companions is aivcompanions.com. The Reddit community for AI Companions is https://reddit.com/r// and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions.

Buying and Selling AI Companions

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.16115911 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $5,312,050.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

