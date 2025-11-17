Raiffeisen Bank International AG Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.2% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $82,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $545.31 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $489.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Compass Point set a $620.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

