Root Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $948.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,024.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $826.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $779.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,033.62.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

