Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,015.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,018.71 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,033.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $826.89 and its 200-day moving average is $779.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $963.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

