Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $115.08 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Raiffeisen Bank International AG reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.7% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $115,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,024.67 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,033.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $826.89 and its 200 day moving average is $779.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $968.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

