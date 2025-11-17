Thames Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,134,689 TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,134,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WULF. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 9.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 139,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 232.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 33,317 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 59,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,062,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 493,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WULF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,690,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,890,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 3.57. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $50.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded TeraWulf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Northland Securities set a $23.25 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.25 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

