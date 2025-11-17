Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,009 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5,787.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Darrell Owens sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $221,245.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,425.92. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $894,605.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 108,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,219.42. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,292. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

