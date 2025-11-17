EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP Stock Position Boosted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 345,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $57,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,456,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,058.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 621,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,443,000 after purchasing an additional 567,678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,318,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,184,000 after purchasing an additional 342,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,867,000 after buying an additional 314,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 46.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 705,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,333,000 after buying an additional 222,675 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In other news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,250. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $183.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.80.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $177.47. 9,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,556. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $188.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.20.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.01). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.25%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

