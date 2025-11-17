The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 900.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1,885.7% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 0.3%

Progressive stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.81. 186,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.19. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Progressive from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,788. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.