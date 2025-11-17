Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 24,180 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $84,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $288.01. 78,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,469. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.23 and a one year high of $290.61. The company has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.29 and a 200-day moving average of $269.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 8,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $2,320,697.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,106,815.74. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 54,195 shares of company stock valued at $15,042,229 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

