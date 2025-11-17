Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires 1,100 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,218,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,988,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.03. 347,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,581,970. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

