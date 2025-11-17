J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.09, but opened at $86.29. J & J Snack Foods shares last traded at $83.4750, with a volume of 70,850 shares.

The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $410.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.08 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J & J Snack Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,712,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,673,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 610,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,459 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 553,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,786,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after buying an additional 67,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.49.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

