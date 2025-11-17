Cencora (NYSE:COR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $369.00 and last traded at $362.6090, with a volume of 1960539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $365.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.09.

Cencora Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cencora by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Cencora by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cencora by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 99,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,154,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,591,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Cencora by 60.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

