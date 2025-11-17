Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.07. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Plug Power shares last traded at $2.1150, with a volume of 31,051,281 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Plug Power from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.10 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $0.90 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.42.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 467,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,342.36. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 67.1% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 56,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Plug Power by 124.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,973,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,241 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 179,184 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

