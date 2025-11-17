Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.5430, with a volume of 1571653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Specifically, major shareholder Eric Sprott acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.41 per share, with a total value of $4,705,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,725,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,487,218.48. This trade represents a 1.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Eric Sprott bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,035,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 25,725,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,605,010.96. This represents a 1.98% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HYMC. Wall Street Zen raised Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $838.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 18.87, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Hycroft Mining by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 5,537.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

