Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Gemini Space Station traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 630455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GEMI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gemini Space Station from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gemini Space Station presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Space Station
Gemini Space Station Price Performance
Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million.
Gemini Space Station Company Profile
Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.
