Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $25.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Gemini Space Station traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 630455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GEMI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Gemini Space Station in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gemini Space Station from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gemini Space Station in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gemini Space Station presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Get Gemini Space Station alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GEMI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Space Station

Gemini Space Station Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEMI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gemini Space Station in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Space Station in the third quarter worth $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Gemini Space Station during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Space Station in the third quarter worth about $248,000.

Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ:GEMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $50.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million.

Gemini Space Station Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to unlock the next era of financial, creative, and personal freedom. Gemini envisions a future where crypto will redesign the global financial system, the internet, and money in a way that provides greater choice, independence, and opportunity for all. As a trusted bridge between the traditional financial system and the emerging cryptoeconomy, we are providing access for individuals and institutions to a decentralized future that is more open, fair, and secure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Space Station Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Space Station and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.