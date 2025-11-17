Astherus USDF Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (USDF)

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. Astherus USDF has a total market capitalization of $163.15 million and approximately $394.23 thousand worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astherus USDF token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astherus USDF has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astherus USDF Profile

Astherus USDF’s launch date was April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 163,483,101 tokens. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex. The official website for Astherus USDF is www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.

Buying and Selling Astherus USDF

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster USDF has a current supply of 163,216,899.1507546. The last known price of Aster USDF is 0.99761426 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $407,184.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astherus USDF should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astherus USDF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

