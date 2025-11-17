KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) & Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Critical Review

Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV – Get Free Report) and KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Directview and KVH Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Directview N/A N/A N/A KVH Industries -5.83% -3.41% -3.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Directview and KVH Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Directview 0 0 0 0 0.00 KVH Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Given Directview’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Directview is more favorable than KVH Industries.

73.7% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Directview shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Directview and KVH Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Directview N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KVH Industries $107.41 million 1.04 -$11.05 million ($0.62) -9.23

Directview has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KVH Industries.

About Directview

DirectView Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of security systems and related services through its subsidiaries. It operates in the Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services divisions. The Security and Surveillance division offers surveillance systems, digital video recording, access control, services to businesses, organizations, and law enforcement. The Video Conferencing Services division teleconferencing products and services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals. It also provides TracNet, an integrated hybrid two-way communication terminal with VSAT, 5G/LTE, and shore-based Wi-Fi; TracPhone, a two-way VSAT-only satellite communications system; CommBox, ship-to-shore network management software for maritime communications; CommBox Edge, an advanced maritime network optimization and management solution; Starlink, a companion terminal for TracNet and TracPhone systems; KVH ONE, a global hybrid communication network supporting Internet, VoIP, content delivery, and other; and TracVision, a satellite television antenna system for vessels, recreational vehicles, buses, conversion vans, and automobiles. In addition, the company offers KVH Elite, a streaming service for leisure yachts; KVH OneCare, a services and support for TracNet and TracPhone systems; MOVIElink, a movie distribution solution; MUSIClink, a music and karaoke delivery solution; NEWSlink, a maritime news delivery solution; SPORTSlink, a sporting content delivery solution; TVlink, a television programming delivery solution; and news from home, a digital newspaper service. It sells its mobile communications products through a network of independent retailers, chain stores, distributors, and service providers, as well as to manufacturers of vessels, maritime equipment, and vehicles. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

