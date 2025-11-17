Fetch.ai (FET) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $656.63 million and $108.31 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,384,547 coins and its circulating supply is 2,389,296,911 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @asi_alliance. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is superintelligence.io. Fetch.ai’s official message board is x.com/asi_alliance.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

