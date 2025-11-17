Analyzing Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) & Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Cheesecake Factory pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cheesecake Factory pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cheesecake Factory and Compass Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheesecake Factory 4 5 10 0 2.32 Compass Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Volatility & Risk

Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus price target of $59.18, suggesting a potential upside of 32.64%. Given Cheesecake Factory’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than Compass Group.

Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Compass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheesecake Factory 4.33% 47.25% 6.01% Compass Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheesecake Factory and Compass Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheesecake Factory $3.71 billion 0.60 $156.78 million $3.30 13.52 Compass Group $46.16 billion 1.19 $1.40 billion N/A N/A

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cheesecake Factory.

Summary

Cheesecake Factory beats Compass Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It operates restaurants under the brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Flower Child, Fox Restaurant Concepts. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

