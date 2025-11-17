Biconomy Price Tops $0.0553 on Major Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $54.53 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Biconomy has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Biconomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 985,562,809 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Biconomy is https://reddit.com/r/biconomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. The official message board for Biconomy is blog.biconomy.io.

Buying and Selling Biconomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

