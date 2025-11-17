Taiko Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Taiko coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Taiko has a total market cap of $41.30 million and $10.56 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Taiko has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,047.74 or 1.00201019 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Taiko
Taiko’s launch date was June 5th, 2024. Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,245,645 coins. The Reddit community for Taiko is https://reddit.com/r/taiko_xyz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.
Buying and Selling Taiko
