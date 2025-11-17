Taiko Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Taiko coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Taiko has a total market cap of $41.30 million and $10.56 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Taiko has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Taiko

Taiko’s launch date was June 5th, 2024. Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,245,645 coins. The Reddit community for Taiko is https://reddit.com/r/taiko_xyz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 193,245,645.51771587 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 0.21534712 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $9,808,223.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

