1,370 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $5,666,767.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:CAH opened at $205.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.21. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.60 and a twelve month high of $208.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

