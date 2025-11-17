Intrust Bank NA Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.95. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

