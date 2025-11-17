Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 85.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $305.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.79. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.07 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $285.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.